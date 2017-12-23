Medtronic plc. (MDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $81.54. 3,187,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580,000. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110,280.00, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,837,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/medtronic-plc-mdt-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-46.html.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.