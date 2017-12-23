Medley Management (MDLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $7.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medley Management Inc. is an asset management firm. It engages in providing institutional and retail investors with yield-oriented investment products that pay periodic dividends or distributions. The Company focuses on credit-related investment strategies, primarily originating senior secured loans to private middle market companies in the United States. Medley Management Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medley Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Medley Management ( NYSE MDLY ) opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Medley Management has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.60, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Medley Management will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Medley Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. The Company operates in the investment management segment. It is focused on credit-related investment strategies, primarily originating senior secured loans to private middle market companies in the United States.

