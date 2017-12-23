MCG Capital (MCGC) and Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Head to Head Analysis

MCG Capital (NASDAQ: MCGC) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) are both closed end funds companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MCG Capital and Oaktree Strategic Income’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCG Capital N/A N/A N/A $0.11 N/A Oaktree Strategic Income $46.57 million 5.44 -$8.76 million ($0.31) -27.74

MCG Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oaktree Strategic Income. Oaktree Strategic Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MCG Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. MCG Capital does not pay a dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out -245.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MCG Capital and Oaktree Strategic Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCG Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Strategic Income 0 2 0 0 2.00

Oaktree Strategic Income has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%.

Profitability

This table compares MCG Capital and Oaktree Strategic Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCG Capital -9.19% -0.34% -0.33% Oaktree Strategic Income -18.88% 7.20% 3.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats MCG Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MCG Capital Company Profile

PFLT Funding II, LLC, formerly MCG Capital Corporation, is a United States-based company. The Company provides products and services.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital. The Company invests in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company may also invest in unsecured loans, including subordinated loans, issued by private middle market companies, and senior and subordinated loans issued by public companies and equity investments. The senior loans that the Company targets have final maturities of 4 to 7 years. The Company seeks to invest in senior loans made primarily to private middle market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

