McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC.V) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC.V) traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. 141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $106.58. The firm has a market cap of $13,350.00, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

