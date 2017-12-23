MB Financial (MBFI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MBFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Friday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on MB Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of MB Financial (MBFI) traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 178,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. MB Financial has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $3,814.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. MB Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $252.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts anticipate that MB Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

In other news, insider Mark A. Heckler sold 13,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $638,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MB Financial by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 111,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MB Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in MB Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 500,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

