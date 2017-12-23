Matrix Service (MTRX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTRX. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Matrix Service (MTRX) opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $269.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.56 million. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,122.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

