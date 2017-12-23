Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Position Increased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 270,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mastercard by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $712,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,567.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $856,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated ( NYSE:MA ) opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159,580.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.98 and a 12-month high of $154.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Vetr cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.61 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/mastercard-incorporated-ma-position-increased-by-menora-mivtachim-holdings-ltd.html.

Mastercard Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.