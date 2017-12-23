Martinrea International Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (MRE)

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.49. 142,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,246. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,420.00, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Armando Pagliari purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,927.00. Also, insider Amurrio Juan Jose Nardiz purchased 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.29 per share, with a total value of C$196,476.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,751 shares of company stock valued at $420,502.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive sector in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers suspension and chassis metal components, such as suspension and cross-members, suspension lines and arms, hot-stamped structural products, and hitch and bumper assemblies; and body and structure metal components, including body structure-cross-members and rail assemblies, structural BIW components, hot-stamped structural products, and underbody stampings and assemblies.

