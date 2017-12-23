Marriott International Inc (MAR) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Marriott International worth $86,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,999,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,106,000 after buying an additional 331,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,406,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,763,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,257,000 after purchasing an additional 862,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,371,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,855,000 after purchasing an additional 275,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $15,492,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,851.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Rodriguez sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $1,011,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,218.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,145 shares of company stock worth $25,787,303 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ MAR) opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48,795.56, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 6.30%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

