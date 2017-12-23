Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,118,008 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 27,859,246 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,930,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,677,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,213 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,525,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,367,000 after purchasing an additional 693,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,063,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,863 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,191,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,334,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,709,000 after purchasing an additional 172,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO ) opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,360.00, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.81%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

