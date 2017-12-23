Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $966,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,569,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 219.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,125 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $38,456,000. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5,389.1% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 729,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 715,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 116.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 756.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 508,215 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates (MANH) traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 335,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,322.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.15. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $55.74.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.30 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 74.19% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

