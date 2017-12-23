MainSource Financial Group’s (MSFG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their hold rating on shares of MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $44.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded MainSource Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.20, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MainSource Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. MainSource Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.86%. research analysts predict that MainSource Financial Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from MainSource Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. MainSource Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 1,411.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $156,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $168,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MainSource Financial Group

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

