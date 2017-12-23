Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $129,000 Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 730.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 291,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,400 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 119,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE RGR) opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.08. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

RGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a range of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

