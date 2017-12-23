Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $117,000 in Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Numeric Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,116,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 26,192.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE TBI) opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,182.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.38. Trueblue Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $660.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.91 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trueblue news, CEO Steven C. Cooper sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $670,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,509 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. The Company is engaged in providing staffing, on-site workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. Its PeopleReady segment provides blue-collar contingent staffing through the PeopleReady service line.

