Lincoln National’s (LNC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.10.

Shares of Lincoln National (LNC) traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 958,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,055.56, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.19. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20,600.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

