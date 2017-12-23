Lincluden Management Ltd. Takes $2.03 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,402,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,352,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,550.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,051,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,834,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,295,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,606,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,428,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,477 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE:UPS ) opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102,240.00, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $125.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $15.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 551.29% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 81.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

