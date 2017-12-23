Lilis Energy Inc to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (LLEX)

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) – Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for Lilis Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lilis Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LLEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lilis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Lilis Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Lilis Energy in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Lilis Energy in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital assumed coverage on Lilis Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Lilis Energy ( LLEX ) opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Lilis Energy has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.38, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -1.38.

In other Lilis Energy news, major shareholder Fund Vertex sold 60,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $302,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lilis Energy stock. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) by 411.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.12% of Lilis Energy worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc is an upstream independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, drilling and production of oil and natural gas properties and prospects. The Company drills for, operates and produces oil and natural gas wells through its land holdings located in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska.

