Liberty Tripadvisor (LTRPA) & NIC (EGOV) Financial Analysis

Liberty Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: LTRPA) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both small-cap internet services – nec companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Liberty Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of NIC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Liberty Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of NIC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tripadvisor 0.44% 0.13% 0.10% NIC 16.42% 36.89% 22.03%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Tripadvisor has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor and NIC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tripadvisor $1.53 billion 0.46 $21.00 million $0.09 104.44 NIC $317.92 million 3.59 $55.83 million $0.81 21.23

NIC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Tripadvisor. NIC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Tripadvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NIC pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Liberty Tripadvisor does not pay a dividend. NIC pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Tripadvisor and NIC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tripadvisor 0 1 0 0 2.00 NIC 1 5 1 0 2.00

NIC has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. Given NIC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIC is more favorable than Liberty Tripadvisor.

Summary

NIC beats Liberty Tripadvisor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tripadvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. Through its interests in subsidiaries and other companies, the Company is primarily engaged in the online travel research and online commerce industries. The Company’s subsidiaries include TripAdvisor, Inc. (TripAdvisor), which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands, and BuySeasons, Inc., which owns and operates BuyCostumes.com and the Celebrate Express (BuySeasons) family of Websites. TripAdvisor is a travel site focusing on helping people around the world to plan and book a trip. TripAdvisor manages its business in two segments: Hotel, including click-based advertising, display-based advertising and subscription-based advertising, and Non-Hotel, including its attractions, restaurants and vacation rental businesses. BuySeasons is an online retailer and supplier of costumes, accessories, seasonal decor and party supplies.

About NIC

NIC Inc. is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses. In the primary outsourced portal businesses, the Company enters into contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. Its software and services businesses include its subsidiaries that provide software development and payment processing services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. The Company’s outsourced portal businesses include interactive government services (IGS), driver history records (DHR), Portal software development and services, and Portal management.

