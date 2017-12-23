Liberty Global plc – Class A (LBTYA) Director Richard R. Green Sells 43,275 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Richard R. Green sold 43,275 shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $1,441,490.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,336.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global plc – Class A (LBTYA) traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,412. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $27,995.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Liberty Global plc – Class A announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 price target on Liberty Global plc – Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Liberty Global plc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on Liberty Global plc – Class A in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Global plc – Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global plc – Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 81,947 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 784,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,097,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,238,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 376,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 221,108 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

