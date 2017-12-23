Leon's Furniture’s (LNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) in a research note published on Friday morning. Desjardins currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

LNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Leon's Furniture in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Leon's Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Leon's Furniture (LNF) traded down C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$18.54. 18,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,600. Leon's Furniture has a fifty-two week low of C$16.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,410.00, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.07.

In other news, insider Limited Midgemar bought 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,007,325.00.

Leon's Furniture Company Profile

Leons Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leons, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, The Brick Clearance Centre, United Furniture Warehouse, Bricks Midnorthern Appliance, and Appliance Canada banners.

