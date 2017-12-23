Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Omnicell worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $99,554.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 14,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $698,647.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OMCL ) opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.45, a PEG ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.45 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/legal-general-group-plc-has-3-83-million-holdings-in-omnicell-inc-omcl.html.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.