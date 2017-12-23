Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Cambrex worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambrex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $219,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,642.16, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.26. Cambrex Co. has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Cambrex Co. (CBM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/legal-general-group-plc-grows-holdings-in-cambrex-co-cbm.html.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. It provides products and services for the development and commercialization of generic therapeutics. It operates through four segments, which are manufacturing facilities that have been aggregated as a single segment. Its manufacturing facilities are owned by the subsidiaries, including Cambrex Charles City, Inc, Cambrex Karlskoga AB and Cambrex Profarmaco Milano S.r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.