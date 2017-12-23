Landstar System (LSTR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Landstar System earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.9552405165743 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised Landstar System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of Landstar System (LSTR) traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 134,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,438. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4,383.33, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,960,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.00. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,805 shares of company stock worth $4,028,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

