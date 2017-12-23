Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Director Stephen R. Sr Tilton, Sr. Sells 29,501 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Stephen R. Sr Tilton, Sr. sold 29,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $589,429.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 664,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,270,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.90. 97,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,784. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $958.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 9.12%. research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland operates under a state bank charter and provides full banking services. Lakeland generates commercial, mortgage and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers located in Northern and Central New Jersey. Lakeland also provides non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities.

