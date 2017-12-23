Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $789,000 Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1,179.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 159,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,952,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 640,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Cenovus Energy Inc ( NYSE CVE ) opened at $8.78 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $10,813.35, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $789,000 Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-789000-holdings-in-cenovus-energy-inc-cve.html.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.