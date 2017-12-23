La Quinta (LQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “La Quinta Holdings Inc. is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels in the United States, primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale segments. It provides franchise services to hotels in the U.S., Canada and Mexico under the La Quinta Inns & Suites (TM) and La Quinta Inn (TM) brands. La Quinta Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get La Quinta alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on LQ. UBS raised La Quinta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised La Quinta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered La Quinta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of La Quinta ( NYSE LQ ) traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. La Quinta has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2,137.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.85.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). La Quinta had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that La Quinta will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of La Quinta by 1,523.0% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,134,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,335 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of La Quinta in the third quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of La Quinta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after acquiring an additional 441,290 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of La Quinta by 1,440.4% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 401,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 375,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of La Quinta by 201.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 263,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/la-quinta-lq-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Quinta (LQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Quinta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Quinta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.