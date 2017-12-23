La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,414. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $773.99, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.62.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.05. equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,191,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 828,081 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 649.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 589,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 511,259 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,642,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,266,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

