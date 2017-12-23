Kura Oncology (KURA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KURA. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Kura Oncology (KURA) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 178,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 4.87. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers.

