Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Kronos Worldwide worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 88,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE KRO) opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,035.48, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.26. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos) is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products with sales in Europe and North America.

