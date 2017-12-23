Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Position Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $225,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 6.0% during the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 30.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.55 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp ( KMB ) opened at $120.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,309.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $109.67 and a one year high of $136.21.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 666.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-position-reduced-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.