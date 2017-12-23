KeyCorp Weighs in on PS Business Parks Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (PSB)

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for PS Business Parks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.33. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PS Business Parks’ FY2019 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

PS Business Parks ( NYSE:PSB ) traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.42. 65,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,940. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $108.97 and a one year high of $137.60. The firm has a market cap of $3,336.89, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.87. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $100.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $102,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $546,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,849. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

