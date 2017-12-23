KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE FR) traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 974,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,526. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $3,700.88, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.50%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $546,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,107,037.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $534,809.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 883,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,043,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,193. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

