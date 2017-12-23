Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.21

Press coverage about Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5635123324989 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research firms have commented on KERX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ KERX ) traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 1,666,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.46. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $523.39, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 4.94.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10,954.62% and a negative net margin of 323.92%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for people with renal disease. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, development and commercialization of products for use in treating human diseases. Its marketed product, Auryxia (ferric citrate), which is an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine is approved in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

