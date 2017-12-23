Kent Nee Hung Yee Sells 2,200 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $65,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $29.36. 77,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,867. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $524.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. DXP Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers.

