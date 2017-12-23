Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News stories about Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Juno Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.2104596089348 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Juno Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.48.

Shares of Juno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ JUNO ) traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 1,687,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,206. Juno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,141.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.33.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Juno Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Juno Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Juno Therapeutics will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juno Therapeutics news, Director Richard Klausner sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $1,611,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 744,392 shares in the company, valued at $33,318,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sunil Agarwal sold 7,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $326,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,031. 15.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Juno Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

