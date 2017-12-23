JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.23% of Solar Capital worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 20.7% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,888,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,301,000 after buying an additional 323,733 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 20.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 71,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 179.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 376.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 237.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 46,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Securities lifted their price objective on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Solar Capital Ltd. ( NASDAQ SLRC ) opened at $20.15 on Friday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.60, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a net margin of 50.29% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Solar Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/jpmorgan-chase-co-increases-position-in-solar-capital-ltd-slrc.html.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests in privately held the United States middle market companies.

