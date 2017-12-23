JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Innoviva Inc (INVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1,379.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 727,803 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.71% of Innoviva worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 9.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 121,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen set a $16.00 target price on Innoviva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Innoviva news, insider Michael W. Aguiar sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $157,848.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 980,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,308.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 15,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $202,984.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,522 shares of company stock worth $429,985. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Inc (INVA) opened at $14.07 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,514.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.59.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 52.91%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

