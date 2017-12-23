John Victor Roos Sells 129 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $13,396.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.63. 3,505,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $74,844.73, a P/E ratio of 10,263.00, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The CRM provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 2.81%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 911.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,759,741 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,149,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,996,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,623 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 76.5% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,738,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,200 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,297,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Vetr lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.76 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

Salesforce.com, Inc is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

