John F. Crowley Sells 65,581 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 65,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $885,999.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,456.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $16.60.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,092.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.54%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 419.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.
