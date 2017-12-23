John F. Crowley Sells 65,581 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 65,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $885,999.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,456.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,092.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.54%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 419.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/john-f-crowley-sells-65581-shares-of-amicus-therapeutics-inc-fold-stock.html.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.