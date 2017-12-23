Jeffrey Royston Baxter Buys 4,609 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (VBV) Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc (TSE:VBV) Director Jeffrey Royston Baxter purchased 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.88 per share, with a total value of C$17,882.92.

Jeffrey Royston Baxter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Royston Baxter purchased 15,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$71,250.00.

VBI Vaccines Inc (TSE:VBV) traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.82, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/jeffrey-royston-baxter-buys-4609-shares-of-vbi-vaccines-inc-vbv-stock.html.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process.

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.