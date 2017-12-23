Jeffrey Royston Baxter Buys 4,609 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (VBV) Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc (TSE:VBV) Director Jeffrey Royston Baxter purchased 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.88 per share, with a total value of C$17,882.92.
Jeffrey Royston Baxter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Royston Baxter purchased 15,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$71,250.00.
VBI Vaccines Inc (TSE:VBV) traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.82, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.84.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process.
