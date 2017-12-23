Jefferies Group Weighs in on Encana Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ECA)

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Encana in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Encana’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

ECA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Encana to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Encana to C$16.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.20.

Encana ( TSE:ECA ) traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$16.04. 2,027,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,297. Encana has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,610.00, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

