Jefferies Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Encana Corp (ECA)

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encana in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Encana’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Encana alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECA. Scotiabank increased their price target on Encana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Encana from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Encana ( NYSE:ECA ) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,429,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,129. Encana has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12,202.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Encana by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 187,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Encana by 39.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 560,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 159,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Encana by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 162,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 18.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

WARNING: “Jefferies Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Encana Corp (ECA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/jefferies-group-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-encana-corp-eca.html.

About Encana

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.