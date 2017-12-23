JD.Com (JD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Vetr lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.
Shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $60,190.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.51 and a beta of 1.37.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.
