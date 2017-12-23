JD.Com (JD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Vetr lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $60,190.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.51 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 71,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 77,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

