Jay J. Colombini Purchases 50 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) insider Jay J. Colombini purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $675.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS FMCB) remained flat at $$675.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 35. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $595.00 and a 52 week high of $689.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.31, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California (the Bank). The Company markets its services to small and medium sized businesses, and also offers a range of retail banking services to the local consumer market. The Company also offers a range of services for its commercial accounts, which include a credit card program for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse.

