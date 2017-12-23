Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,446 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.76% of Washington Federal worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 719,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth $222,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter worth $221,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Washington Federal by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Washington Federal, Inc. ( NASDAQ WAFD ) opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,002.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.46 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 35.82%. equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/janus-henderson-group-plc-trims-position-in-washington-federal-inc-wafd.html.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.