Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $19.12 Million Position in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Signature Bank worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,732,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 138.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,802,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,865,000 after buying an additional 1,045,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 265.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,969,000 after buying an additional 713,190 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 204.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 791,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,381,000 after buying an additional 531,709 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 34,799.2% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 480,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 479,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) opened at $139.11 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $116.68 and a 12 month high of $164.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7,360.48, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/janus-henderson-group-plc-has-19-12-million-position-in-signature-bank-sbny.html.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.