Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 764,528 SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 764,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.07% of SpartanNash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.8% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co (SPTN) opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash Co has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $962.00, a PE ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -32.67%.

SpartanNash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer. The Company’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers (independent retailers), select national retailers, its corporate owned retail stores, and the United States military commissaries.

