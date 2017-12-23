Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Cadiz Inc (CDZI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,810 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cadiz worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ CDZI) opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.76. The firm has a market cap of $317.52, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.39. Cadiz Inc has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDZI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadiz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc is a land and water resource development company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 45,000 acres of land in three areas of eastern San Bernardino County, California. The Company’s primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage and agriculture.

