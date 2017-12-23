Jane Street Group LLC Takes $243,000 Position in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CJ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

In related news, insider Tim Wallace sold 2,000 shares of C&J Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $59,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 25,000 shares of C&J Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,112,330 shares of company stock valued at $32,909,684 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE CJ) opened at $33.89 on Friday. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.87 million. C&J Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Takes $243,000 Position in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/jane-street-group-llc-takes-243000-position-in-cj-energy-services-inc-cj.html.

C&J Energy Services Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ).

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.