Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in Gold Resource Co. (GORO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Gold Resource worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,558,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 47,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,315,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 124,268 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 129.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,086,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 129,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,976 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN GORO) opened at $4.20 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.96, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0017 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company. The Company is a producer of metal concentrates that contain gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and dore containing gold and silver at the Aguila Project within its Oaxaca Mining Unit located in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company has two units in North America, the Oaxaca Mining Unit and the Nevada Mining Unit.

